FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources company announces third quarter production and realizations
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月12日 / 下午1点38分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources company announces third quarter production and realizations

1 分钟阅读

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co

* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - ‍production for Q3 of 2017 was 276 thousand barrels oil equivalent per day, an increase of 17 mboepd from Q2​

* Pioneer Natural Resources Co- ‍total oil production for Q3 was 162 thousand barrels per day (mbpd), an increase of 15 mbpd, or 10 percent from Q2 of 2017​

* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - ‍ Pioneer continues to expect full-year 2017 production growth to be within its targeted growth range of 15 percent to 16 percent​

* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - ‍oil production for FY 2017 continues to be targeted within a range of 156,000 barrels oil per day to 158,000 bopd​

* Pioneer - ‍Q3 production was negatively impacted by 3,500 boepd due to effects of Hurricane Harvey on co’s Praberry/Wolfcamp, South Texas operations​

* Pioneer Natural - ‍Q3 production negatively impacted also due to unplanned downtime at facility where gas from co’s West Panhandle field is processed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below