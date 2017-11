BRIEF-Pioneer reports Q3 loss per share $0.09

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Pioneer Power Solutions Inc

* Pioneer reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.09

* Q3 revenue rose 1.4 percent to $29.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $120 million to $127 million

* Pioneer Power Solutions Inc - ‍order backlog at September 30, 2017 was $38.7 million compared to $38.6 million at December 31, 2016​

* Pioneer Power Solutions Inc - sees full year 2017 ‍ diluted eps between $0.18 and $0.23​

* Pioneer Power Solutions Inc - sees full year 2017 non-GAAP EPS between $0.83 to $0.93‍​