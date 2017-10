BRIEF-Piper jaffray companies reports qtrly loss per share $3.91

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Piper Jaffray Companies

* Piper Jaffray Companies reports 2017 third quarter results

* Piper Jaffray Companies - qtrly GAAP net revenues $240.6 million versus $200.8 million last year

* Piper Jaffray Companies - qtrly loss per share $3.91

* Piper Jaffray Companies - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $2.13

* Piper Jaffray Companies - AUM was $7.6 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2017, compared to $8.4 billion in the year-ago period

* Piper Jaffray Companies - qtrly earnings on GAAP basis were impacted by a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $114.4 million