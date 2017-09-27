FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Piper Jaffray says it will be required to record a noncash impairment charge
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月27日 / 晚上8点16分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-Piper Jaffray says it will be required to record a noncash impairment charge

1 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Piper Jaffray Companies

* Piper Jaffray Companies- on September 25, 2017, co concluded that it will be required to record a noncash impairment charge - SEC filing

* Piper Jaffray Companies - identified goodwill impairment indicators in Q3 of fiscal year ending Dec 31, necessitating a full impairment testing of goodwill

* Piper Jaffray Companies - ‍company estimates that impairment charge will be in range of $100.0 to $114.4 million on a pre-tax basis​ Source text: (bit.ly/2xGCe4g) Further company coverage:

