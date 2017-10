Oct 12 (Reuters) - Pitney Bowes Inc

* Pitney Bowes Inc. announces redemption price for outstanding 4.75% notes due 2018

* Pitney Bowes Inc - ‍Redemption price has been set as $1,019.47 per $1,000 principal amount of such redeemed notes​

* Pitney Bowes Inc - 4.75% notes due 2018​ will be redeemed on October 13, 2017