BRIEF-Pitney Bowes Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pitney Bowes Inc
* Pitney Bowes announces third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.33
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Q3 revenue $843 million versus I/B/E/S view $831.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.38 to $1.46
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 3 to 5 percent
* Pitney Bowes Inc - lowering its annual guidance range for adjusted EPS and free cash flow
* Pitney Bowes Inc - increasing its annual revenue guidance range to reflect Newgistics acquisition
* Pitney Bowes Inc - announcing a $200 million spend reduction program over next 2 years
* Pitney Bowes Inc - for FY 2017 revenue, on a constant currency basis, to be in range of 3 percent to 5 percent growth, when compared to 2016
* Pitney Bowes Inc - for full year 2017 free cash flow to be in range of $350 million to $380 million
* Pitney Bowes Inc - has initiated a review of strategic alternatives for company