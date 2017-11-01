FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pitney Bowes Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.33
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 上午11点13分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Pitney Bowes Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

2 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pitney Bowes Inc

* Pitney Bowes announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.31

* Q3 revenue $843 million versus I/B/E/S view $831.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.38 to $1.46

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 3 to 5 percent

* Pitney Bowes Inc - ‍lowering its annual guidance range for adjusted EPS and free cash flow​

* Pitney Bowes Inc - ‍increasing its annual revenue guidance range to reflect Newgistics acquisition​

* Pitney Bowes Inc - ‍announcing a $200 million spend reduction program over next 2 years​

* Pitney Bowes Inc - ‍for FY 2017 revenue, on a constant currency basis, to be in range of 3 percent to 5 percent growth, when compared to 2016​

* Pitney Bowes Inc - ‍for full year 2017 free cash flow to be in range of $350 million to $380 million​

* Pitney Bowes Inc - ‍has initiated a review of strategic alternatives for company​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below