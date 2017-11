BRIEF-Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP report third-quarter results

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline Lp

* Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings report third-quarter 2017 results and update 2017 full-year guidance

* Plains All American Pipeline LP qtrly diluted net loss per common unit $0.01 ‍​

* Plains All American Pipeline LP qtrly diluted adjusted net income per common unit $0.21 ‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Plains All American Pipeline LP - qtrly revenues $‍5,873​ million versus $5,170 million

* Plains All American Pipeline LP - qtrly revenues $‍5,873​ million versus $5,170 million

* Q3 revenue view $6.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S