BRIEF-Plains All American Pipeline Announces Open Season For Permian Basin To Corpus Christi Pipeline

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline Lp:

* PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE ANNOUNCES OPEN SEASON FOR PERMIAN BASIN TO CORPUS CHRISTI PIPELINE

* PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP - ‍POTENTIAL TO ADD UP TO 575,000 BARRELS PER DAY OF PERMIAN BASIN PIPELINE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY​

* PLAINS ALL AMERICAN - ‍UNIT GOT SUFFICIENT CUSTOMER INTEREST TO CONDUCT BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR COMMITTED CRUDE OIL TRANSPORTATION TO CORPUS CHRISTI/INGLESIDE AREA​

* PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP - ‍SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF NECESSARY PERMITS AND REGULATORY APPROVALS, PIPELINE COULD BE OPERATIONAL IN THIRD-QUARTER 2019​