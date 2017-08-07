FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 天前
BRIEF-Plains All American Pipeline qtrly ‍GAAP net income $0.21 per common unit ​
#半岛局势
#路透精英汇
#“通俄门”
#人民币汇改
#图片精选
频道
专题
热点聚焦：朝鲜工厂忙着生产“中国制造”服装并销往全球--贸易商
半岛局势
热点聚焦：朝鲜工厂忙着生产“中国制造”服装并销往全球--贸易商
中国7月工业、投资和消费均逊预期 下半年经济料稳中趋缓
中国财经
中国7月工业、投资和消费均逊预期 下半年经济料稳中趋缓
焦点：英国称退欧协商应向下一阶段迈进 内阁大臣口径一致
深度分析
焦点：英国称退欧协商应向下一阶段迈进 内阁大臣口径一致
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月7日 / 晚上10点15分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-Plains All American Pipeline qtrly ‍GAAP net income $0.21 per common unit ​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline LP :

* Sees 2017 average daily volumes for transportation of 5,295 MBbls/d

* Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings report second-quarter 2017 results and update 2017 full-year guidance and 2018 preliminary forecast

* Qtrly ‍GAAP diluted net income per common unit $0.21​

* Qtrly ‍diluted adjusted net income per common unit $0.21​

* Qtrly revenues $ 6,078 million versus $ 4,950 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below