BRIEF-Plains All American Pipeline qtrly ‍GAAP net income $0.21 per common unit ​

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline LP :

* Sees 2017 average daily volumes for transportation of 5,295 MBbls/d

* Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings report second-quarter 2017 results and update 2017 full-year guidance and 2018 preliminary forecast

* Qtrly ‍GAAP diluted net income per common unit $0.21​

* Qtrly ‍diluted adjusted net income per common unit $0.21​

* Qtrly revenues $ 6,078 million versus $ 4,950 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: