Jan 22 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline Lp:

* PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE - ‍SUBSIDIARY OF CO SAID IT HAS RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON ITS INITIAL OPEN SEASON

* PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP - ‍UNIT OF CO PROCEEDING WITH CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW PIPELINE SYSTEM FROM PERMIAN BASIN TO CORPUS CHRISTI/INGLESIDE AREA​