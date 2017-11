Nov 6 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline Lp

* Greg Armstrong has informed board of his plans to retire as ceo at end of 2018​

* Willie Chiang, current EVP and COO - U.S., will become CEO upon Armstrong’s retirement​

* Armstrong will continue as non-executive chairman of board of directors through December 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)