Sept 13 (Reuters) - Accelerate Diagnostics Inc

* Plaintiffs dismiss class action appeal against Accelerate Diagnostics

* Says ‍court signed order dismissing plaintiffs’ appeal of class action lawsuit filed against accelerate,certain of co’s executives​

* Says ‍shortly before appeal was scheduled to be argued, plaintiffs/appellants voluntarily requested that case be dismissed​