FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
BRIEF-Plantronics Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.57
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 晚上8点12分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Plantronics Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.57

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Plantronics Inc

* Plantronics announces first quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.70

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 revenue $203.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $217.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Plantronics Inc sees Q2 net revenues of $200 million to $210 million

* Plantronics Inc sees Q2 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.47 to $0.57

* Plantronics Inc sees Q2 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.61 to $0.71

* Plantronics Inc sees Q2 GAAP operating income of $23 million to $28 million

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.28, revenue view $885.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below