FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Plantronics says taken several cost-saving actions during qtr
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月19日 / 下午1点33分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Plantronics says taken several cost-saving actions during qtr

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 19 (Reuters) - Plantronics Inc:

* Plantronics Inc - in June, co took additional actions in its efforts to continue cost management and improve profitability - sec filing

* Plantronics Inc - company has taken several cost-saving actions during quarter, including a reduction-in-force and sale of its Clarity division

* Plantronics Inc - actions taken during quarter are expected to result in cost-savings over long term of approximately $15 million to $16 million per year

* Plantronics Inc - individually, none of actions are material to company's business or results of operations

* Plantronics Inc - sale of Clarity will reduce fiscal year 2018 net revenues by approximately $13 million or $17 million on a pro-forma basis for full year

* Plantronics Inc - connection with sale of Clarity, company will record an immaterial charge for inventory and fixed asset impairments Source text: (bit.ly/2rItU2C) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below