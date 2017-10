Sept 29 (Reuters) - Plateau Uranium Inc

* Plateau Uranium announces proposed non-brokered private placement

* Says intends to proceed with a non-brokered private placement of Units to raise gross proceeds of up to C$1.8 million

* Says ‍net proceeds to fund drill programme on co’s chacaconisa properties & to advance lithium metallurgical test work on projects in Peru Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: