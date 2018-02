Feb 27 (Reuters) - Genon Energy Inc:

* PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE HUNTERSTOWN POWER GENERATION FACILITY FROM GENON ENERGY

* PLATINUM EQUITY SAYS TO ACQUIRE GENON‘S HUNTERSTOWN POWER GENERATION FACILITY AND RELATED ASSETS IN TRANSACTION VALUED AT ABOUT $520 MILLION

* PLATINUM EQUITY SAYS FINANCING WILL BE LED BY MORGAN STANLEY