5 天前
BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals Ltd - ‍exploring further debt, sale of assets or equity
2017年7月31日 / 下午12点56分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals Ltd - ‍exploring further debt, sale of assets or equity

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Platinum Group Metals Ltd

* Platinum Group Metals Ltd operational and strategic process update

* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - ‍exploring further debt, sale of assets or equity

* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - ‍has received several proposals and is actively engaged in evaluating "opportunities" at both asset and corporate levels​

* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - ‍several expressions of interest have been received for maseve mine assets​

* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - co has changed operating plan at maseve and lowered its cost structure to align with reduced production ramp up profile

* Platinum Group Metals - ‍has active interest in its waterberg project from multiple parties in south africa and internationally with discussions ongoing​

* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - company continues to work with BMO capital markets and macquarie capital to review and assess strategic alternatives

* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - is actively exploring possible synergies, sale of assets, joint ventures, direct investment and custom milling at maseve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

