FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 天前
BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals reports third quarter 2017 results
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月17日 / 晚上8点50分 / 19 天前

BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals reports third quarter 2017 results

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 17 (Reuters) - Platinum Group Metals Ltd

* Platinum Group Metals reports third quarter 2017 results

* Platinum Group Metals - Maseve mine delivered 6,925 ounces of platinum, palladium, rhodium & gold in concentrate during 3 month period ended may 31

* Platinum Group - estimates will need $10 million to $20 million of additional funding to maintain working capital covenants in 2017 under existing loan facilities

* Platinum Group - in near term, co's liquidity will be constrained as development at Maseve mine will utilize a majority of co's cash on hand

* Says earlier production guidance provided by company is no longer valid and should not be relied upon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below