BRIEF-PlayAGS Inc Files For IPO Of Up To $100 Mln – SEC Filing

Dec 19 (Reuters) -

* PLAYAGS INC FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $100 MILLION – SEC FILING

* PLAYAGS INC SAYS IT INTENDS TO APPLY TO HAVE ITS COMMON STOCK LISTED ON NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE UNDER THE SYMBOL “AGS”

* PLAYAGS INC SAYS CREDIT SUISSE, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, JEFFERIES, MACQUARIE CAPITAL ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO

* PLAYAGS INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, NOMURA, STIFEL, SUNTRUST ROBINSON HUMPHREY ARE ALSO AMONG THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO

* PLAYAGS INC SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE