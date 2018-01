Jan 11 (Reuters) - Plaza Retail Reit:

* PLAZA RETAIL REIT ACQUIRES REDEVELOPMENT SITE IN BROCKVILLE, ON

* PLAZA RETAIL REIT - DEAL FOR $14.0 MILLION

* PLAZA RETAIL REIT - ‍SATISFIED PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH $4.9 MILLION IN CASH & NEW $9.1 MILLION BORROWING FACILITY AT COST OF PRIME PLUS 1.25%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: