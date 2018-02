Jan 31 (Reuters) - Plaza Retail Reit:

* PLAZA RETAIL REIT ANNOUNCES BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF $45 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE UNSECURED SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES

* PLAZA RETAIL REIT-DEAL TO SELL TO UNDERWRITERS, ON A BOUGHT-DEAL BASIS, $45 MILLION 5.10% CONVERTIBLE UNSECURED SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE MARCH 31, 2023​

* PLAZA RETAIL REIT - ‍DEBENTURES ARE CONVERTIBLE AT OPTION OF HOLDER, INTO UNITS OF REIT AT $5.65 PER UNIT​