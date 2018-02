BRIEF-Plexus Announces Revised Capital Allocation Plan

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Plexus Corp:

* PLEXUS ANNOUNCES REVISED CAPITAL ALLOCATION PLAN AND EMPLOYEE BONUS

* PLEXUS CORP - U.S. TAX REFORM WILL ENABLE IT TO TAX-EFFICIENTLY REPATRIATE APPROXIMATELY $500 MILLION OF OFFSHORE CASH INTO UNITED STATES

* PLEXUS CORP - EXPECTS TO PAY DOWN ITS EXISTING DEBT BALANCE HELD UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* PLEXUS CORP - INTENDS TO ACCELERATE REPURCHASES UNDER 2016 SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN

* PLEXUS CORP - INTENDS TO COMPLETE REMAINING $106 MILLION OF AUTHORIZED PURCHASES IN FISCAL 2018 THROUGH OPEN MARKET PURCHASES

* PLEXUS CORP - HAS APPROVED A NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, COMMENCING UPON COMPLETION OF 2016 SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN, IN AMOUNT OF $200 MILLION

* PLEXUS CORP - WILL PROVIDE EXISTING, FULL-TIME, NON-EXECUTIVE EMPLOYEES A ONE-TIME CASH BONUS

* PLEXUS CORP - ONE-TIME BONUS WILL BE PROVIDED IN FISCAL Q2 TO NEARLY 16,000 EMPLOYEES, TOTALING ABOUT $13 MILLION