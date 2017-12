Dec 21 (Reuters) - Plumas Bancorp:

* PLUMAS BANCORP SAYS BOARD APPROVED CO‘S CASH NON-EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN FOR 2018- SEC FILING

* PLUMAS BANCORP - UNDER 2018 NEI, CASH INCENTIVE PAYMENT TO CEO & PRESIDENT TO BE BASED 46% ON PRETAX, PRE-BONUS INCOME TARGETS

* PLUMAS BANCORP - CASH INCENTIVE PAYMENTS FOR EVPS WILL BE BASED 56% ON PRETAX, PRE-BONUS INCOME TARGETS Source: (bit.ly/2BSGmkH)