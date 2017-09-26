FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pluristem receives positive feedback from FDA and EMA as co prepares for Phase III trial of PLX-PAD
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月26日 / 中午12点25分 / 22 天前

BRIEF-Pluristem receives positive feedback from FDA and EMA as co prepares for Phase III trial of PLX-PAD

1 分钟阅读

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Pluristem Therapeutics Inc:

* Pluristem receives positive feedback from FDA and EMA as company prepares for Phase III trial of PLX-PAD to support recovery from hip fracture

* Pluristem receives positive feedback from FDA and EMA as company prepares for Phase III trial of PLX-PAD to support recovery from hip fracture

* Pluristem- ‍ proposed Phase III trial will be double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial with about 180 patients enrolled in U.S. and Europe​

* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc - Pluristem plans to use results of trial of PLX-PAD to achieve marketing approval in both U.S. And Europe

* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc - ‍plans to submit investigational new drug (IND) and clinical trial application (CTA) for trial in coming months​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below