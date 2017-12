BRIEF-Plymouth Industrial REIT To Acquire Chicago-Area Industrial Portfolio For $101.5 Million

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc:

* PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT ACCELERATES INVESTMENT STRATEGY WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CHICAGO-AREA INDUSTRIAL PORTFOLIO FOR $101.5 MILLION

* PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT INC - ‍ PURCHASE PRICE INCLUDES $20.3 MILLION IN CASH AND AN $81.2 MILLION LOAN FROM AN AFFILIATE OF SELLER​

* PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT INC - ‍ ACQUISITION IS PROJECTED TO PROVIDE AN INITIAL YIELD OF 8.1%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)