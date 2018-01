BRIEF-PNC Financial Reports FY2017 Net Income $5.4 Billion

Jan 12 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc:

* PNC REPORTS RECORD FULL YEAR 2017 NET INCOME OF $5.4 BILLION, $10.36 DILUTED EPS

* Q4 REVENUE $4.3 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $4.18 BILLION

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.18 ‍​

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.3 BILLION WAS STABLE WITH Q3

* TRANSITIONAL BASEL III COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO WAS AN ESTIMATED 10.4 PERCENT AT DEC 31, 2017

* TOTAL LOANS AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 DECLINED $.6 BILLION COMPARED WITH SEPTEMBER 30, 2017‍​

* QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $125 MILLION, A DECLINE OF $5 MILLION FROM PREVIOUS QUARTER

* PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP - PRO FORMA FULLY PHASED-IN BASEL III COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.8 PERCENT AT DEC 31, 2017

* QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 2.88 PERCENT COMPARED WITH 2.91 PERCENT IN THE THIRD QUARTER‍​

* NET CHARGE-OFFS INCREASED TO $123 MILLION FOR Q4 COMPARED WITH $106 MILLION FOR Q3

* 4Q17 IMPACT ON NET INCOME FROM TAX LEGISLATION AND SIGNIFICANT ITEMS‍​ $911 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.20 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS EXCLUDING IMPACT OF TAX LEGISLATION & SIGNIFICANT ITEMS $2.29‍​