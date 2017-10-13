FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PNC Reports Q3 2017 Results
2017年10月13日

BRIEF-PNC Reports Q3 2017 Results

2 分钟阅读

Oct 13 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group :

* Says qtrly ‍net interest income grew $87 million, or 4 percent, from Q2 to $2.3 billion

* Says qtrly ‍provision for credit losses grew $32 million to $130 million from Q2 & included $10 million related to Hurricanes Harvey & Irma​

* Says third quarter 2017 net income of $1.1 billion, $2.16 diluted EPS

* Q3 revenue $4.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.11 billion

* Says Q3 earnings per share $2.16

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says‍ net charge-offs declined to $106 million for Q3 compared with $110 million for Q2​

* Says ‍loans grew $3.1 billion, or 1 percent, to $221.1 billion at September 30, 2017 compared with June 30, 2017​

* Says Pro Forma Fully Phased-In Basel III common equity tier 1 capital ratio was estimated 9.8 percent at both Sept 30, June 30

* Says ‍Transitional Basel III common equity tier 1 capital ratio was an estimated 10.3 percent at both sept 30, june 30, 2017​

* Says net interest margin increased to 2.91 percent for third quarter of 2017 compared with 2.84 percent for second quarter‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

