综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月18日 / 凌晨1点04分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.83 for Q3

1 分钟阅读

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc:

* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.83 for Q3 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.90 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.83

* Q3 revenue $216.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $216.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc - ‍net interest income for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2017 was $173.2 million, compared to $106.6 million for Q2 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
