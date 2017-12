Dec 8 (Reuters) - PNM Resources Inc:

* PNM RESOURCES’ MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES 2018 AND 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.00 TO $2.16 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.70 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.76 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S