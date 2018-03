Feb 28 (Reuters) - PNM Resources Inc:

* PNM RESOURCES MANAGEMENT TO MEET WITH INVESTORS

* PNM RESOURCES INC - ‍DURING MEETINGS, MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO AFFIRM CO‘S 2018 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.82 TO $1.92 PER DILUTED SHARE​

* PNM RESOURCES INC - ‍DURING MEETINGS, MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16 PER DILUTED SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: