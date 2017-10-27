BRIEF-PNM Resources reports qtrly ‍GAAP diluted EPS $0.92​

Oct 27 (Reuters) - PNM Resources Inc

* PNM Resources reports third quarter results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.77 to $1.87 from continuing operations

* PNM Resources Inc - Qtrly ‍ongoing diluted EPS $0.93​

* PNM Resources Inc - Qtrly ‍GAAP diluted EPS $0.92​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PNM Resources Inc says ‍2017 earnings guidance affirmed​

* PNM Resources Inc - Qtrly preliminary electric operating revenues $419.9 million versus $400.4 million ‍​

* Q3 revenue view $411.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: