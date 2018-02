BRIEF-PNM Resources Revises 2018 And 2019 Earnings Guidance

Feb 20 (Reuters) - PNM Resources Inc:

* PNM RESOURCES REVISES 2018 AND 2019 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.04 TO $2.16 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.82 TO $1.92 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.88 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PNM RESOURCES - REVISED ITS 2018, 2019 EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO REFLECT FINALIZATION OF PNM‘S RETAIL RATE SETTLEMENT PHASE-IN, ADJUSTED FOR TAX REFORM

* PNM RESOURCES REITERATES ITS TARGETED EARNINGS GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT THROUGH 2021