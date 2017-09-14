FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Poage Bankshares says unit uncovered evidence of suspected fraud involving origination of fictitious loans by employee
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 下午4点21分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Poage Bankshares says unit uncovered evidence of suspected fraud involving origination of fictitious loans by employee

1 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Poage Bankshares Inc:

* Poage bankshares - ‍On Sept 12, Town Square Bank uncovered evidence of suspected fraud involving origination of fictitious loans by an employee

* Poage Bankshares says bank has terminated employee, and employee is under custody of law enforcement as of filing date​ - SEC filing

* Poage Bankshares Inc - To date, bank believes it has identified suspected fraudulent loans totaling approximately $1.4 million

* Poage bankshares - Bank has informed its fidelity blanket bond insurer of suspected fraud and engaged an outside firm to perform forensic audit‍​

* Poage bankshares - bank believes it may recognize losses on loans involved in suspected fraud - SEC filing‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2h480OW) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below