Feb 20 (Reuters) - Pogotec Inc:

* POGOTEC TO GO PUBLIC UNDER REGULATION A+ STOCK OFFERING WITH SHARES AVAILABLE TO RETAIL INVESTORS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* POGOTEC INC - ‍REGULATION A+ INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF UP TO $32 MILLION HAS BEEN QUALIFIED BY SEC​

* POGOTEC INC - ‍RETAIL INVESTORS CAN PURCHASE EQUITY IN POGOTEC AT $11 PER SHARE​