FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#海航
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图表新闻
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 19, 2018 / 12:04 PM / 更新于 a day ago

BRIEF-Poland's KGHM to conduct asset impairment tests for key assets

1 分钟阅读

Jan 19 (Reuters) - KGHM Polska Miedz Sa:

* Says will conduct impairment tests aimed at checking the value of its key foreign assets

* Says impairment tests will not include the company’s Sierra Gorda asset in Chile

* Says tests stem from significant changes in parameters of some of its mines’ lifespan, the volume of metal production, assumed operating costs and the level of capital expenditure during expected lifespan of the mines Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Koper; writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Jason Neely)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below