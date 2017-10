Oct 12 (Reuters) - Polar Power Inc

* Polar Power receives multi-unit purchase order of DC power systems from new tier-1 wireless carrier for Puerto Rico market

* Polar Power Inc - ‍initial 57 unit purchase order to be shipped over next two weeks to hurricane-affected telecom sites on Puerto Rico​

* Polar Power - ‍Hurricane Maria lingered over Puerto Rico for 10 days in early to mid-September, caused extensive destruction & humanitarian crisis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: