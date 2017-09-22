FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polaris announces receipt of superior proposal
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月22日 / 凌晨5点18分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Polaris announces receipt of superior proposal

1 分钟阅读

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Polaris Materials Corp -

* Polaris announces receipt of superior proposal

* Polaris Materials - Affiliate of new offeror, offered to buy all of issued, outstanding shares of company for cash consideration of C$3.40 per share

* Polaris Materials - Board has determined that new offer is or could reasonably be expected to result in a superior proposal under Vulcan agreement

* Polaris Materials - Says board has not changed its recommendation regarding offer under Vulcan agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

