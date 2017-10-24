FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polaris Industries Q3 earnings per share $1.28
2017年10月24日

BRIEF-Polaris Industries Q3 earnings per share $1.28

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Polaris Industries Inc

* Q3 North American unit retail sales were up 13 percent

* Polaris reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.28

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.75 to $4.85

* Q3 sales $1.479 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.4 billion

* ‍adjusted sales for full year 2017 expected in range of up 18% to 19%​

* For full year 2017, co has increased its sales guidance & expected earnings per share range from previously issued guidance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

