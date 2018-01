Jan 26 (Reuters) - Polyone Corp:

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE INCREASED 15% TO $801 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.40, REVENUE VIEW $739.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* POLYONE - ‍SPECIAL ITEMS FOR Q4 WHICH INCLUDED TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, RESULTED IN NET AFTER-TAX GAIN OF $0.02/SHARE Source text : (bit.ly/2Gkdi4E) Further company coverage: