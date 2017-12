Nov 29 (Reuters) - Pool Corp:

* SAYS ‍ON NOV 28, CO & CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES AMENDED ITS RECEIVABLES PURCHASE AGREEMENT - SEC FILING​

* SAYS AMENDED RECEIVABLES PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO EXTEND THE FACILITY TERMINATION DATE TO NOVEMBER 27, 2019

* SAYS‍ AMENDED RECEIVABLES PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO INCREASE FACILITY LIMIT THROUGHOUT YEAR WITH A MAXIMUM FACILITY LIMIT OF $255 MILLION IN MAY, JUNE​ Source text : ( bit.ly/2ncyjc0 ) Further company coverage: