FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天内
BRIEF-Pope Resources reports second quarter income of $158,000
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月4日 / 下午2点38分 / 9 天内

BRIEF-Pope Resources reports second quarter income of $158,000

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Pope Resources A Delaware Lp

* Pope Resources reports second quarter income of $158,000

* Q2 revenue $15.9 million

* Pope Resources A Delaware LP -reported net income attributable to unitholders of $158,000, or $0.03 per ownership unit for quarter ended june 30, 2017

* Pope Resources A Delaware LP qtrly ‍net income attributable to unitholders $0.03 per ownership unit​

* Pope Resources A Delaware LP - ‍expect our total 2017 harvest volume to be between 112 and 116 mmbf, including timber deed sales​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below