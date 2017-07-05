FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Porter Bancorp enters into senior secured loan agreement
BRIEF-Porter Bancorp enters into senior secured loan agreement

July 5 (Reuters) - Porter Bancorp Inc:

* Porter Bancorp Inc - ‍on June 30, 2017, co entered into a senior secured loan agreement with First Merchants Bank Of Muncie, Indiana​

* Porter Bancorp - loan agreement, related promissory note and pledge agreement provide for a $10 million senior secured term loan maturing on June 30, 2022

* Porter Bancorp Inc - ‍interest is payable quarterly at an interest rate of three-month libor plus 250 basis points through June 30, 2020​

* Porter Bancorp Inc - ‍company contributed $9.0 million of borrowing proceeds to PBI Bank as common equity tier 1 capital​

* Porter Bancorp Inc - loan is secured by a first priority pledge of 100% of issued and outstanding stock of PBI Bank, Inc Company's unit Source text: (bit.ly/2tqFqwZ) Further company coverage:

