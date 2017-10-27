FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Portland General Electric reports Q3 EPS of $0.44
2017年10月27日 / 上午9点19分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Portland General Electric reports Q3 EPS of $0.44

2 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Portland General Electric Co

* Portland General Electric announces third quarter 2017 results

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.20 to $2.35

* Q3 earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍settlement reached on all issues in 2018 general rate case​

* ‍company is reaffirming 2017 earnings guidance of $2.20-$2.35 per diluted share​

* PGE joined western energy imbalance market on Oct. 1​

* Q3 revenue $515 million versus $484 million year ago‍​

* Sees 2017 ‍depreciation and amortization expense between $340 million and $350 million​

* Sees 2017 ‍operating and maintenance costs between $555 million and $575 million​

* ‍PGE is engaged in bilateral negotiations with owners of existing regional resources to fill its capacity need​

* Following outcome of bilateral talks & waiver process, co may request approval from OPUC to issue RFPs for remaining capacity need​

* Since issuing IRP, co has identified potential benchmark wind resource that could have nameplate capacity of up to about 300 MW​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

