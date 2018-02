Feb 16 (Reuters) - Portland General Electric Co:

* PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND INITIATES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.10 TO $2.25

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67

* SEES ‍A DECLINE IN RETAIL DELIVERIES BETWEEN 0 AND 1 PERCENT, WEATHER ADJUSTED IN 2018​

* ‍SEES OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE COSTS BETWEEN $575 AND $595 MILLION IN 2018​

* QTRLY REVENUE $515 MILLION VERSUS $524 MILLION LAST YEAR

* SEES ‍DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE BETWEEN $365 MILLION AND $385 MILLION IN 2018​