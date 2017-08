July 28 (Reuters) - Portland General Electric Co

* Pge announces ceo succession plan

* Pge announces ceo succession plan

* Portland General Electric - Jim Piro, CEO notified board on July 26, 2017 of his decision to retire from Portland General Electric on Dec. 31

* Portland General Electric-‍pope to assume role of co president on oct. 1, 2017, and role of CEO and member of board of directors effective Jan. 1, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: