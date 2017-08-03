FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Portland General Electric signs bond purchase agreement with certain institutional buyers​
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 晚上9点47分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Portland General Electric signs bond purchase agreement with certain institutional buyers​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Portland General Electric Co:

* Portland General Electric - ‍on aug 2, co and certain institutional buyers in private placement market entered into a bond purchase agreement​

* Portland General Electric - under ‍agreement co would sell to buyers aggregate principal amount of $225 million of co's first mortgage bonds in two tranches​

* Portland General Electric says ‍both series of bonds will bear interest from their issue date at an annual rate of 3.98 pct​

* Portland General Electric - ‍first tranche of $75 million, with a maturity in 2048, was issued on august 2, 2017

* Portland General Electric - second tranche of $150 million, with a maturity in 2047, is expected to be issued and funded on or about november 21, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2vmYOyt Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below