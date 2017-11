Nov 21 (Reuters) - Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Portola Pharmaceuticals provides update on Bevyxxa(betrixaban) commercial launch

* FDA extended review period for co’s prior approval supplement for Bevyxxa to allow agency time to review entire submission​

* ‍FDA said it will respond to PAS request to change current manufacturing release specification within 60-day extension period​

* New action date for Bevyxxa is January 30, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: