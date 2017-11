Nov 15 (Reuters) - Posera Ltd

* Posera announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Posera ltd - ‍net income for three-months ended september 30, 2017 was $9.9 million versus loss of $989,959 for three-months ended september 30, 2016​

* Posera - ‍normalizing for gain on divestment, excluding the fingerprints discontinued operations during quarter, co recognized $2.3 million in total revenues​