Dec 5 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc:

* POST HOLDINGS AND BOB EVANS FARMS ANNOUNCE EXPIRATION OF HART-SCOTT-RODINO WAITING PERIOD IN CONNECTION WITH PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF BOB EVANS FARMS

* POST HOLDINGS INC - BOB EVANS ‍TRANSACTION IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN JANUARY 2018​