BRIEF-Post Holdings Q1 Earnings Per Share $3.82

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc:

* POST HOLDINGS REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.82

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.88

* UPDATED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BILLION

* ‍U.S. TAX REFORM ESTIMATED TO REDUCE FISCAL YEAR 2018 CASH TAXES BY APPROXIMATELY $30-$35 MILLION​

* QTRLY ‍NET SALES WERE $1,433.1 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 14.7%​

* ‍EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, INCLUSIVE OF BOB EVANS, TO RANGE BETWEEN $235-$245 MILLION​

* ‍NOW EXPECTS TO REALIZE $35-$40 MILLION IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF BOB EVANS BY FISCAL YEAR 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: